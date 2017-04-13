Atlantic Salmon Photo Exhibit

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Fields Pond Nature Center, 216 Fields Pond Road, Holden, ME
For more information: 207-234-2532; MaineAtlanticSalmonMuseum.org
A collection of vintage photos from the Maine Atlantic Salmon Museum is now showing (until July 30) at the Fields Pond Nature Center in Holden. The collection features early angling techniques like harling, as well as emphasizing the contributions of women in salmon fishing.
For further information contact:
Fields Pond, 207 989-2591
MASM, Bob Milardo 207 234-2532
