BANGOR, Maine — “Atheists, Agnostics, and People of Faith: The Need for Respect and Collegiality,” co-sponsored by Husson University and Bangor Pastor-Theologian Project, will be presented at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Husson University’s Dyke Family Business Center.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Fern Elsdon-Baker, director of Centre for Science, Knowledge and Belief in Society at Newman University, Birmingham, United Kingdom. She will address the contemporary representation of the relationship between evolutionary science and religion and will ask whether evolutionary science is necessarily in conflict with religion, and the need for interfaith dialogue which includes atheists and agnostics.

Elsdon-Baker leads the Science and Religion: Exploring the Spectrum project, which is an international research program into public perceptions of evolutionary science and open-minded ways in which people can communicate science within diverse contexts.

A lifelong atheist who originally trained in environmental sciences, Fern’s Ph.D. was in the history and philosophy of evolutionary science. This and her subsequent research focused on theories of inheritance, science communication and its relationship to scientific knowledge production from the 1800s to the present. In 2009, she published a book based on aspects of this research:” The Selfish Genius: How Richard Dawkins Rewrote Darwin’s Legacy”.

Elsdon-Baker has headed the Darwin Now project, a multi-million-dollar global initiative running in 50 countries worldwide, which celebrated the life and work of Charles Darwin. Subsequently, she directed the British Council’s Belief in Dialogue program — a multi-regional portfolio of inter-cultural and interfaith dialogue projects, which explored how people can live peacefully with diversity and difference in an increasingly pluralistic world.

Free admission.

