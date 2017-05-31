AT THE UNION FARMER’S MARKET

KIDS DAY AT UNION FARMER’S MARKET, JUNE 2.

Union Farmer’s Market invites children to participate as vendors and musicians on Kid’s Day. The Market is held on the Union Common Friday June 2 3-6PM

Our most popularly attended market is back! Union Farmer’s Market invites the kids to take their place alongside our regular vendors to try their hands at selling produce, display animals, crafts and perform in the music tent. Due to the overwhelming popularity of last year’s event, a second Kids Day is planned for September 15th.

Kids are invited to assist with painting the new market banner and also participate in field games. Face painting is provided by Sherry Cassas from 3:30 – 4:30 pm.

Meet Your Farmer

Frostfire Farm

Elaine Frost of Frostfire Farm is a motivator and supporter of small scale, local agriculture. On her Union, Maine farm near her family’s original homestead, she raises vegetables, garlic, and rhubarb; chickens for eggs, and tends a flock of sheep as much for the comic relief they provide as for the abundance of their wool. Her farm offers CSA shares during the season. Elaine makes a point of connecting with each person with a warm smile. On Market days, she is easy to find; perhaps weaving flower wreaths for the kids or making fun things from her farm.

About Union Farmer’s Market

Union Farmer’s Market features Home Grown and Hand Made items from 19 local farmers and producers. Now in our seventh year, we gather on Union Common, Fridays from 3 – 6 pm, May through September. Our vendors bring locally grown organic produce, meat, cheeses, artisanal foods, handcrafted wares and funky artistic creations. www.UnionFarmersMarket.org/

