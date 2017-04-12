‘At the Piano, with Friends’ concert April 28 in Pittsfield

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church, 245 Main St., Pittsfield, Maine
For more information: 207-564-0043
PITTSFIELD, Maine — “At the Piano, with Friends,” a concert of classical music, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at First Baptist Church, 245 Main St. Margery Aumann, pianist, with guests Ruth Fogg, cellist, and Deb Maynard, saxophonist. Works of Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Prokofieff, Chopin, and Popper. Admission by donation. For information, call 564-0043.
