‘At the Piano, with Friends’ concert April 28 in Pittsfield

Posted April 12, 2017, at 3:33 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 245 Main St., Pittsfield, Maine

For more information: 207-564-0043

PITTSFIELD, Maine — “At the Piano, with Friends,” a concert of classical music, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at First Baptist Church, 245 Main St. Margery Aumann, pianist, with guests Ruth Fogg, cellist, and Deb Maynard, saxophonist. Works of Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Prokofieff, Chopin, and Popper. Admission by donation. For information, call 564-0043.

