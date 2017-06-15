Artists’ reception for ‘Does the Sun Shine for Everyone?’ on World Refugee Day

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Monkitree, 263 Water St., Gardiner, Maine
For more information: 207-512-4679
GARDINER, Maine — An artists’ reception for the exhibition “Does the Sun Shine for Everyone?” will be held 5:30-8 p.m. World Refugee Day, Tuesday, June 20, at Monkitree, 263 Water St.
Among the artists being showcased through July 29 include: Yoon S. Byun, with photographs from his project “95% — Introducing the Minority to the Majority”; Kifah Abdulla, with paintings exploring social, spiritual and cultural themes; Hanji Chang, artist and animator, with portraits of immigrants who have changed the world; and Nabaa Alobaidi, artist and jewelry designer, with her pyrography.
Free and open to the public.
For information, contact Clare Marron at clare@monkitree.com or 512-4679
