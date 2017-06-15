Artists’ reception for ‘Does the Sun Shine for Everyone?’ on World Refugee Day

Dream 1, Artist Kifah Abdulla
Kifah Abdulla
Dream 1, Artist Kifah Abdulla
Posted June 15, 2017, at 9:27 a.m.
Last modified June 15, 2017, at 9:52 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Monkitree, 263 Water St., Gardiner, Maine

For more information: 207-512-4679

GARDINER, Maine — An artists’ reception for  the exhibition “Does the Sun Shine for Everyone?” will be held 5:30-8 p.m. World Refugee Day, Tuesday, June 20, at Monkitree, 263 Water St.

Among the artists being showcased through July 29 include: Yoon S. Byun, with photographs from his project “95% — Introducing the Minority to the Majority”; Kifah Abdulla, with paintings exploring social, spiritual and cultural themes; Hanji Chang, artist and animator, with portraits of immigrants who have changed the world; and Nabaa Alobaidi, artist and jewelry designer, with her pyrography.

Free and open to the public.

For information, contact Clare Marron at  clare@monkitree.com or 512-4679

 

 

 

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddleMainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddle
  2. Zinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monumentZinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monument
  3. House Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shootingHouse Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shooting
  4. Maine woman charged with manslaughter, OUI after Route 1 crash that killed couple
  5. At least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation buildingAt least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation building

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs