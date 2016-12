Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/art-gallery-opening-reception-marcia-anderson/

Watercolorist Marcia Anderson is best known for her scenes of Midcoast Maine and the islands. Her work will be on exhibit throughout January.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →