Artist Reception for Jean Ann Pollard & Laurie Sproul, “Earth: Love it or Lose it”

Come visit Jean Ann and Laurie’s beautiful show any time during library hours! Then join us on this night to meet the artists who made it possible and learn about what inspired the exhibit!

Earth: Love It or Lose It!

J. A. Pollard, Sculpted Acrylic Paintings

Laurie Sproul, Floral Wood Sculpture

EXHIBIT DATES

DECEMBER 7, 2016 – FEBRUARY 28, 2017

ARTIST RECEPTION &

CLIMATE CHANGE CONVERSATION

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2017*

5:30P-7:00P

CONVERSATION LED BY PETER GARRETT

Light refreshments.

Free and open to the public.

*Snow date: Friday, 1/6/17

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email

librarian@watervillelibrary.org

