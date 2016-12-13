Artist Reception for Jean Ann Pollard & Laurie Sproul, “Earth: Love it or Lose it”

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5559
Come visit Jean Ann and Laurie’s beautiful show any time during library hours! Then join us on this night to meet the artists who made it possible and learn about what inspired the exhibit!
Earth: Love It or Lose It!
J. A. Pollard, Sculpted Acrylic Paintings
Laurie Sproul, Floral Wood Sculpture
EXHIBIT DATES
DECEMBER 7, 2016 – FEBRUARY 28, 2017
ARTIST RECEPTION &
CLIMATE CHANGE CONVERSATION
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2017*
5:30P-7:00P
CONVERSATION LED BY PETER GARRETT
Light refreshments.
Free and open to the public.
*Snow date: Friday, 1/6/17
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email
librarian@watervillelibrary.org
