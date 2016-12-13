Artist Reception for Jean Ann Pollard & Laurie Sproul, “Earth: Love it or Lose it”

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 12:42 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5559

Come visit Jean Ann and Laurie’s beautiful show any time during library hours! Then join us on this night to meet the artists who made it possible and learn about what inspired the exhibit!

Story continues below advertisement.

Earth: Love It or Lose It!

J. A. Pollard, Sculpted Acrylic Paintings

Laurie Sproul, Floral Wood Sculpture

EXHIBIT DATES

DECEMBER 7, 2016 – FEBRUARY 28, 2017

ARTIST RECEPTION &

CLIMATE CHANGE CONVERSATION

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2017*

5:30P-7:00P

CONVERSATION LED BY PETER GARRETT

Light refreshments.

Free and open to the public.

*Snow date: Friday, 1/6/17

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email

librarian@watervillelibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Pagan Mainer gets license after being rejected for wearing hornsPagan Mainer gets license after being rejected for wearing horns
  2. Police: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidaysPolice: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidays
  3. Report: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from sonReport: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from son
  4. Man rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woodsMan rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woods
  5. Man dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crashMan dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living