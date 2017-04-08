Artist of the month at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Saturday, April 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, m
For more information: 207-794-2765
Grace Tibbetts of Lincoln is our new Artist of the month. Stop by the library and view her paintings and her very creative King Tut Sculpture. Each month I feature one local artist so people in the area can view the talented artists we have in our area. Viewing is during the library’s open hours Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the 2nd and 4th Saturday’s each month.
