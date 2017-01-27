Artist of the Month at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

Starting Monday, January 30th the Lincoln Memorial Library will feature another new artist from Lincoln. In addition to Martin Leavitt’s photography we are proud to announce that Lincoln resident John A. Young is exhibiting his Driftwood Faery Dwellings at the library through the first week of March. His extraordinary dwellings are one of a kind creations and signed by John. Every piece of Maine driftwood is harvested from remote areas of our state. Each dwelling is made f driftwood and other unique items from nature. Please stop in the library to view this extraordinary display of art. The library is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 .m. and the 1st and 4th Saturday each month from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

