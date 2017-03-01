Artist Night at the Portland Science Center

By Jill Valley
Posted March 01, 2017, at 2:51 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Portland Science Center, 68 Commercial Street , Portland, Maine

For more information: 808.271.3624; portlandsciencecenter.com/

Thursday, March 9th Dinosaurs and art mix at the Portland Science Center!

Since it opened in November 2016, thousands of New Englanders have experienced the Portland Science Center’s Dinosaurs Unearthed exhibition, a multi-media, interactive immersion in dinosaur discovery. As an added bonus, attendees have also been treated to an exhibition of work by adjunct University of Southern Maine art professor, Philip Carlo Paratore, whose “Dinosaur Portfolio” is evocative of the spirit of exploration and the science of discovery.

On Thursday, March 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Portland Science Center on Maine Wharf, Professor Paratore invites the public as he leads students and members of the public, on a journey through his “Dinosaur Portfolio” to reveal his inspirations and methods for creating his unique body of work.

At this talk, visitors will hear about the history of the “Dinosaur Portfolio” as well as how and why it came to be. Attendees also will have the opportunity to talk with Paratore about his goals and methods as an artist. Guests also will be invited to sketch dinosaur models from Dinosaurs Unearthed.

To learn more please contact:

Jill Valley-Orlando

jill@knightcanney.com

808.271.3624

