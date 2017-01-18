Artist applications due Feb. 1 for Belfast Arts in the Park

Artist applications, music and food vendor applications are being accepted for Belfast Arts in the Park.

Arts in the Park is one of the most respected fine arts and crafts festivals in Midcoast Maine. The variety of artwork and crafts is outstanding, and continuous live music and the smells of freshly grilled food add to the festival atmosphere. The venue is undeniably beautiful: set on the water’s edge, right downtown, with sailboats and dinghies moored a few feet away

Please do not forget that applications close on February 1st 2017

http://artsintheparkbelfast.org/

