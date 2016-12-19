Art Workshop: Off the Edges and Outside the Lines

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

“Off the Edges and Outside the Lines” with Joy Vaughan

This workshop is for people who want time to explore imagery using art materials and their intuitive faculty.

Joy will describe her own process of individuation, and its connection to Active Imagination and Intuition. She will present several ways to access an image and explain how to work with it using the simple art materials provided. While watercolors will be available, everyone is also welcome to bring their favorite pencils, pens, crayons, or markers.

Joy enjoys helping people make meaningful images. She facilitates the process through discussion, revelation, and by creating an atmosphere of trust. Participants will be taught a simple way to use active imagination, one of the tools of individuation. Each participant will receive a copy of Joy’s book, Off the Edges and Outside the Lines.

Art phobic individuals are encouraged to attend!

Joy Vaughan is an artist and teacher. She has been living and teaching in South Bristol, Maine for the past 30 years. She has been a long time enthusiastic member of the Jung Center, serving on the Board for several years. The images she works with in her own art come from unconscious material – sometimes dreams, sometimes feelings, always intuitively. In her work as a teacher, she helps others to access images that come from their authentic self.

$25 Members | $30 Non-Members

