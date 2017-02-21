Art Workshop: Intuitive Painting and Self-Exploration

Saturday, March 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

“Intuitive Painting and Self-Exploration” with Tricia Santi

In this workshop, Tricia will describe her own journey through intuitive painting, its connection to her dream work, to the expression of psyche, and will discuss its impact on her individuation process. She will describe the intuitive painting process she has developed.

This introduction will be followed by two and a half hours of actual painting and process time. Participants will express themselves through the medium of non-toxic tempera paint.

An orientation begins the process and then participants are free to explore color and form on paper. Tricia will facilitate this phase of the workshop and support each individual’s expressive efforts. A group process is facilitated at the end of the workshop to understand the meaning of the process itself as it supports self-expression, creativity, intuition, and connection to the psyche.

No painting experience is necessary!

Tricia Santi, M.S., M.A., LMFT is a licensed marriage and family therapist and educator who has evolved as a practitioner; she understands the importance of culture and gender in our lives, especially as it relates to the process of individuation. She has found intuitive painting to be a natural portal to accessing our unconscious that brings awareness into an individual’s life. Tricia has enjoyed participating as a member of the Jung Center in Brunswick for the last five years. She resides in Phippsburg, Maine with her husband and has two grown children, a daughter and a son.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →