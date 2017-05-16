ART WEEK – CAMP FOREST – RIDE THE FLOAT

Monday, July 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Camp Forest, 84 Payson Road, Brooks, Maine
For more information: 207-930-8012; campforestmaine.com
Come explore your creative side in an all-outdoor experience of artistic fun! Dye cloth with things you find growing in the woods, sketch on mushrooms, paint with mud and bark, and make your crafts beautiful with decorative carving, feathers, glazes, or paint. The wilderness is a perfect place to find inspiration as an artist and creator, and this week, we’ll look at the forest with new eyes as we see the possibilities for beauty in the primitive skills world. We’ll have a chance to showcase our projects at the annual Brook 4th of July Parade on Monday! All with an interest in creativity in the outdoors will love this camp July 4th is a special day, Brooks field Day, Campers will ride the float and be at the park all day assisting with canoe rides, face painting and participating in demonstrations of skills.
This year we have combined Art Week with our special Training. Camp Forest Staff and anyone interested in learning about Summer Camps, teaching and mentoring children in and about the Natural World. Adam Stone with over 10 years of experience working in this fireld will teach you the skills needed. You will learn deeper levels of the Nature Therapy used at Camp Forest including Coyote Teaching, direct experience, safe space, mentoring, free form scheduling and finding one’s inner passion for learning.– Ages 7 – 17
