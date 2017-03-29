Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: ART Walk Bar Harbor, Venues all over Downtown Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-9428; artwalkbarharbor.com
August 4th – First Friday Downtown Bar Harbor Art Walk begins with a special outdoor pre-walk performance. Enjoy this free event and then stroll the downtown galleries and shops to meet an array of creative and talented artists from 6 – 9 p.m. Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at www.artwalkbarharbor.com
Follow the ART Walk flags.
