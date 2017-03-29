ART Walk Bar Harbor

By Bar Harbor ART
Posted March 29, 2017, at 11:47 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: ART Walk Bar Harbor, Venues all over Downtown Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-9428; artwalkbarharbor.com

August 4th – First Friday Downtown Bar Harbor Art Walk begins with a special outdoor pre-walk performance. Enjoy this free event and then stroll the downtown galleries and shops to meet an array of creative and talented artists from 6 – 9 p.m.  Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at August 4th – First Friday Downtown Bar Harbor Art Walk begins with a special outdoor pre-walk performance. Enjoy this free event and then stroll the downtown galleries and shops to meet an array of creative and talented artists from 6 – 9 p.m.  Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at www.artwalkbarharbor.com

Follow the ART Walk flags.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  4. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  5. Maine’s new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuitMaine’s new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuit

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs