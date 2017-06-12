Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: ART on West, 78 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-610-2913; facebook.com/Art.on.West.Gallery
“ART that Rocked”: A 60’s & 70’s event including album art, dozens of original first printing concert posters from Fillmore to Woodstock, “Give Peace a Chance” signed by John and Yoko, personalized signed Temptations, and the most controversial rock ’n roll album ever released, “Two Virgins”.** Many favorite, well loved artists such as Stones, Beatles, Grateful Dead, Little Richard, Marvin Gaye, Springsteen, Bob Marley and more from the early rock ’n roll era are represented in album art during “ART that Rocked”, at ART on West, 78 West Street, Bar Harbor on Friday, July 7th, 6 pm to 9 pm during ART Walk Bar Harbor
(preview 3 pm to 6 pm). Revisit vinyl by bringing your own album or period attire to share.
