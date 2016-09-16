Art Space Gallery Opening October 7th

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Art Space Gallery, 342 Main St. , Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-594-8784; artspacemaine.com

Art Space Gallery invites you to the October “Arts in Rockland” first Friday art walk. We will be hanging a new show in our front room. Please stop by and join us for wine, refreshments and meet our artists on Friday, October 7th, from 5 to 8 pm. This reception will feature the work of Judith Herman, Ann Rhinehardt, Jessie Perkins and Adam Perkins.

Judith Herman has been working in watercolor for over 30 years. The exciting properties of the watercolor medium gives her flexibility in creating depth and luminosity in her art. Currently she is capturing the light and color of the flowers from her garden. Herman’s award winning florals will be on exhibit this October at Art Space Gallery.

Working in Encaustic, a beeswax based medium, Ann Rhinehardt seeks to express her deep connection to nature in all its forms, from times of the past as well as the present. Developing her paintings layer by layer, she creates a visual story from her emotional responses to what she sees and feels. Ann uses mostly transparent pigments, inviting her viewers to peek through the many layers of beeswax and share in her painting process.

Jessie Perkins has been creating animal and people portraits professionally for nearly ten years. She uses photo references for her artwork in order to get every detail correct. By doing custom portraits, she is often told that the soul is captured in the detail in the eyes. Jessie offers a variety of original paintings, drawings, giclee prints and cards. Her nature and wildlife portraits will be on display in October at Art Space Gallery.

Adam Perkins is an oil painter whose focus is on industrial scenes and traditional landscapes. His work takes places that are often overlooked and transforms them into intriguing spaces that beg for exploration. He enjoys taking things we drive by every day and gives them the center of attention. Adam has a strong focus on design as well as perspective and strong light. His clean detailed paintings have been referred to as “air brushing with oil”.

Art Space Gallery is located at 342 Main Street across from the Strand Theater in Rockland. The gallery features works by nineteen artists who work in various media and genres. October hours are Monday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm and Sundays 1 am to 5 pm until October 15th, and Wednesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm. Visit our website for more information at www.artspacemaine.com or join us on Facebook for up to date gallery news.

