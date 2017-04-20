Art Space Gallery Opening May 5th

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Art Space Gallery , 342 Main St., Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-8784; aftspacemaine.com
Art Space Gallery invites you to the first opening reception of this season on Friday May 5th from 5 to 8pm. This reception will introduce the three new Maine artists in our front room, Teddi-Jann Covell, Keith Plummer, and John Wood.
Teddi-Jann Covell is a Fine Art oil painter who lives and works in Orono, Maine. Teddi-Jann primarily creates, “Plein-aire” style all year, all around the state. She is represented in Fine Art Galleries such as North Light Gallery in Millinocket, River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta and Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. Teddi-Jann is also a member of several artists Co-Ops including Saltwater Gallery in Pemaquid and Southwest Harbor Artisans. “My art is a reflection of my love and passion for Maine, for Baxter State Park and for the rugged coast of Maine and all her secret spots in between!
As a self taught metal smith and sculptor, Keith’s experimental evolution has lead him to create a body of work that incorporates the precision of metallurgy with an inventive transformation of bone into anthropomorphic form. He is inspired to use ancient processes that result in textures, colors, and a spirit not found in modern, manufactured jewelry. While working under magnification, Mr. Plummer adds minute details to create an overall effect of an artifact from a lost civilization. Keith hopes his jewelry pieces become memorable conversation pieces and spark discussions about this ancient craft.
Moving to New York in the 70s, Wood studied oil painting under the tutelage of Michael Aviano at the National Academy in NYC. In 1996, Wood switched his style to watercolors, and location to Philadelphia where he studied with James McFarlane and Frank Webb. He joined the Watercolor Society of both Pennsylvania and Baltimore and exhibited at the Berman Art Museum and Woodmere in Pennsylvania. Moving to Maine in 2008, Wood resumed the oil painting and studied locally with Ron Frontin. “I find that my portraits and landscapes in oil and watercolor compliment each other,” he said. As proof of his words, Wood was accepted in both mediums into the prestigious juried Tri-County Biennial in Florida where he now winters.
Art Space Gallery is located at 342 Main Street across from the Strand Theater in Rockland. The gallery features works by nineteen artists who work in various media and genres. May hours are 11am to 4 pm on Wednesday through Saturdays. Visit our website for more information at www.artspacemaine.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →