Art Space Gallery Opening June 2nd

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Ar, 342 Main St., Rockland , Maine
For more information: 207-594-8784; wwwartspacemaine.com
Art Space Gallery invites you to the June Arts in Rockland first Friday art walk. We will be hanging a new show in our front room. Please stop by and join us for wine, refreshments and meet our artists Friday, June 2rd, 5 to 8pm. This reception will feature the work of Lori Davis, Teddi-Jann Covell, Keith Plummer, and Judith Herman.
Lori Davis is a professional photographer specializing in nature, wildlife and landscape images. With a background in wildlife rehabilitation, she was inspired at an early age to pick up a camera and start capturing unique moments with the intent to share with others. She’s traveled cross county and to Alaska on multiple occasions, capturing dramatic landscapes and wildlife encounters, before finally settling in Maine. Working out of her home studio, Lori prints her own work. With multiple fine art Giclée printers, Lori can recreate her images in a variety of sizes and prices, both on canvas and as matted and framed photographs.
Teddi-Jann Covell is a Fine Art oil painter who lives and works in Orono, Maine. Teddi-Jann primarily creates, “Plein-aire” style all year, all around the state. She is represented in Fine Art Galleries such as North Light Gallery in Millinocket, River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta and Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. Teddi-Jann is also a member of several artists Co-Ops including Saltwater Gallery in Pemaquid and Southwest Harbor Artisans. “My art is a reflection of my love and passion for Maine, for Baxter State Park and for the rugged coast of Maine and all her secret spots in between!
As a self taught metal smith and sculptor, Keith’s experimental evolution has lead him to create a body of work that incorporates the precision of metallurgy with an inventive transformation of bone into anthropomorphic form. He is inspired to use ancient processes that result in textures, colors, and a spirit not found in modern, manufactured jewelry. While working under magnification, Mr. Plummer adds minute details to create an overall effect of an artifact from a lost civilization. Keith hopes his jewelry pieces become memorable conversation pieces and spark discussions about this ancient craft.
Judith Herman has been working in watercolor for over 30 years. The exciting properties of the watercolor medium gives her flexibility in creating depth and luminosity in her art. Currently she is capturing the light, color, and movement in her still life paintings.
Art Space Gallery is located at 342 Main Street across from the Strand Theater in Rockland. The gallery features works by nineteen artists who work in various media and genres. June hours are 11am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday and 1pm to 4pm on Sundays. Visit our website for more information at www.artspacemaine.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →