Art Space Gallery Opening July 7th

Friday, July 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Ar, 342 Main St., Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-8784; artspacemaine.com
Art Space Gallery invites you to the July Arts in Rockland First Friday art walk. We will be hanging a new show in our front room. Please stop by on Friday, July 7 from 5 to 8pm and join us for wine and refreshments and meet our artists. This reception will feature the work of Jean Byrd, Nancy Davies Tang, Sandra Leinonen Dunn, and Sylvia Isabelle Murdock.
Jean Byrd will be featuring her painting “Island Anchorage”. It is of “Devil’s Island”, an island in Merchant’s Row off the coast of Stonington, ME. Devil’s Island, like many Maine islands, is a small island with water worn rocks on its shore and a forested interior. This painting takes you down a shadowy path onto the rocky shore and the idyllic island anchorage beyond, a spot that is truly a place sailors dream of all winter.
Jean’s painting style is tradition realism. Her subject is the New England coast with all its fishing villages, islands, harbors, and seaports. Her love of the sea is evident in her work.
Mother Nature offers boundless inspiration in form and color. She stills the mind and soothes the soul and, if you are lucky, will whisper in your ear and play the muse. Nancy Davies Tang looks to her garden, fields, and forests for inspiration to create works of art in kiln fired glass and dichroic glass jewelry. Largely self-taught, Nancy has been working with warm glass for over 20 years. She has a background in painting and sculpting and strives to bring all her experience to her work in glass. Currently she is working on pieces inspired by the ocean.
Sandra Leinonen Dunn is a Maine artist. Ms. Dunn is represented at many galleries throughout Maine as well as by the Cortile Gallery in Provincetown, Ma. Ms. Dunn’s intuitive use of color and free brushwork give her paintings a uniquely fresh feel. Her work is in collections throughout the U.S. as well as abroad.
Ms. Dunn is also a teacher and a published children’s book illustrator. She has a studio at her home in Chelsea, Maine.
Sylvia Isabelle Murdock is a self-taught artist, Sylvia has painted seriously since she was 12 years old. She finds the simplicity and clarity of coastal living has left a lasting impression on her artist journey. Sylvia paints primarily with watercolors, but also occasionally works in egg tempera and oils.
Art Space Gallery is located at 342 Main Street across from the Strand Theater in Rockland. The gallery features works by nineteen artists who work in various media and genres. July hours are Monday through Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sundays 1am to 4pm. For more information visit our website at www.artspacemaine.com or join us on Facebook for up to date gallery news.
