Art Space Gallery Opening August 4th

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Art Space Gallery, 342 Main St. , Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-8784; artspacemaine.com
Art Space Gallery invites you to the August Arts in Rockland First Friday Art Walk. We will be hanging a new show in our front room featuring works by John Wood, Penny Markley, Lara Marx, and Obrianna Cornelius. You’ll also find many new works displayed throughout the gallery. Please stop by and join us for wine, refreshments and meet our artists Friday, August 4th, 5 to 8pm.
John Wood is a painter who lives in Rockland, Maine. He studied oil painting under the tutelage of Michael Aviano at the National Academy in NYC. In 1996, Wood switched his style to watercolors, and location to Philadelphia where he studied with James McFarlane and Frank Webb. He joined the Watercolor Society of both Pennsylvania and Baltimore and exhibited at the Berman Art Museum and Woodmere in Pennsylvania. Moving to Maine in 2008, Wood resumed the oil painting and studied locally with Ron Frontin.
Penny Markley, a painter from central Maine, is fascinated by Maine’s varied landscapes, both inland and coastal. Recently she has focused on the various cloud patterns and light brought by changing weather. The paintings she displays in August’s show emphasize the sky and its effects on the land below. Her work has been accepted into numerous juried shows in Maine and out of state. Her work has hung in the Office of the President of the Maine State Senate, at the State House in Augusta, and is in private collections in the United States and England.
Lara Max is an artisan blacksmith living in Orono. She works in steel, copper, and slate creating forms with texture and color out of basic metal shapes. Her interest in the reflective property of metal has inspired her to experiment. “I am intrigued by how hammered metal reflects light, adding details and character to a form with each hammer’s mark.” Her work is highly unique and captures fleeting moments such as bass swimming among the reeds of Maine’s freshwater ponds.
Obrianna Cornelius is a painter living in Hampden who received training in fine art at Pensacola Christian College. She specializes in watercolor landscapes. Her highly detailed paintings are filled with natural color and scenic lighting effects, using Maine’s beautiful landscapes and unique culture as inspiration. “From the glory of a sunset over the ocean, to the historic architecture, to the details of an ice covered berry or a brilliantly colored fall leaf, Maine never stops amazing me. I look forward to every day spent painting Maine.”
Art Space Gallery is located at 342 Main Street across from the Strand Theater in Rockland. The gallery features works by nineteen artists who work in various media and genres. August hours are Monday through Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sundays 1pm to 4pm. Visit our website for more information at www.artspacemaine.com or join us on Facebook for up to date gallery news.
