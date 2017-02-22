Art Opening: Hooked Rugs

Thursday, March 9, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Join us on Thursday, March 9 from 5:30-7:00 pm as we celebrate the opening of the Stonewall Gallery’s new show featuring contemporary hooked rugs by members of the Maine Tin Pedlars. Wine, cheese, and light refreshments will be served at this free opening reception. The Stonewall Gallery is located within the Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street in Yarmouth.

The exhibit showcases the bright colors, inventive subjects, rich textures, and traditional techniques of contemporary rug hooking artists. Works by nearly thirty local artists, all members of the Maine Tin Pedlars, will be on display through the end of April.

The Maine Tin Pedlars group was founded in 1980 as one of the nine local New England chapters of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists, an international organization dedicated to helping people express themselves through fiber art. The name of the group honors Edward Sands Frost of Biddeford, who, in 1865, was the first to design tin stencils for hooked rug patterns. The group currently boasts over 100 members.

“Hooked Rugs by the Maine Tin Pedlars” will be on view at the Stonewall Gallery through April 29. The Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5.

