Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, ME For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org

From Frederic Church to Richard Estes, many of America’s most celebrated artists have been inspired by the landscape of the Acadia region. Art writer Carl Little will present a slide talk Art of Acadia at the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center in Castine on Tuesday, December 13, at 1 p.m. Co-hosted by the Castine Woman’s Club, Friends of the Witherle Memorial Library and Wilson Museum the talk is free and open to the public.

Story continues below advertisement.

Published to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the founding of Acadia National Park, Art of Acadia (Down East Books), co-authored by Carl Little and his brother David Little, highlights the rich continuum of art inspired by the region, which includes the Cranberry Isles, Isle au Haut and Schoodic. In his talk, Little will offer a selection of images from the book, including a sampling of contemporary interpretations.

Little is the author of several art books including Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond which won the first John N. Cole Prize from Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance. He contributes articles to Art New England, Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors and Island Journal. Little helped produce film portraits of artists Dahlov Ipcar, Beverly Hallam, and Jon Imber as part of the Maine Masters series and is featured in the video “Richard Estes: My Camera Is My Sketchbook.”

For more information contact 207-326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →