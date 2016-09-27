Art Night III-Ways of Expression

Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 21 Holyoke Street, Brewer, ME Maine
For more information: 207-944-0838; St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church 21 Holyoke Street Brewer, Maine 04412 Contact: Paula Baines, Art Night coordinator Paulabaines2011@gmail.com 207-944-0838 St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Brewer Hosting its Art Night III Friday, September 30, 2016 6 pm to 8 pm Brewer, Maine. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Brewer is sponsoring Art Night III This one-night exhibit will feature six artists on Friday, September 30, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The evening will include the displayed art work of: Melissa Barley, Pat Blethen, Rev. Myrick Cross, priest in charge for St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church; Jessica Hornbrook and Kristen Hornbrook. The September 30th’s exhibit will feature diverse artists and multimedia. The evening will be an opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists and who share a love of the visual arts. Let’s celebrate the creative spirit. No set admittance fee. Donations are most welcome. Art nights are part of a new arts ministry, An Artful Spirit Connection that the St. Pat’s is initiating. An Artful Spirit Connection will be growing as it will begin to offer rotating art exhibits, art workshops,, spring artisan fair music workshops and performances, liturgical dance, and dramatic readings. One of the exciting aspects of the new ministry is the new upstairs gallery, Art in A Sacred Space. St. Pat’s kicked that off in Mid-May on Pentecost Sunday with a 14 photographic exhibit by Bill Lagerstrom called “Stations of the Spirit.” and the floral art panels by Paula Baines. Paula Baines and Bill Lagerstrom are two members of three-member leadership team for the new arts ministry, An Artful Spirit Connection that also includes St. Pat’s Deacon Peggy Day. Day serves as outreach committee chair and coordinator for the Crafts and Conversation group that meets on Monday evenings. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church was an awarded a $5,000.00 New Initiative Grant from the Episcopal Diocese of Maine. It is one of two grantees and received the highest grant amount. Please join us this evening for the church’s third art night at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 21 Holyoke Street in Brewer on Friday, September 30, 6 pm to 8 pm. See event page for artist profiles: facebook.com/events/1138232829533212/
