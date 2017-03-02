Art, Music & Meal

Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, 44 Kennebec Road, Hampden, Maine For more information: 2078624195; hampdenhighlands.me

March 25, 2017, Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church and RSU 22 art students will be providing soup, bread, desserts and beverages to music provided by the Community Pickup Band. RSU 22 art students will be displaying ceramic bowls and platters that they created to benefit the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard. The event begins at 4:30 pm and ends at 6:00 pm. FMI: (207)862-4195

