Art, Music and Meal to benefit Hampden food cupboard

Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, 44 Kennebec Road, Hampden, Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church , RSU 22 art students and the Community Pickup Band will hold Art, Music and Meal, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the church, 44 Kennebec Road, benefit Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard. Soup, bread, desserts and beverages will be served. There will be a free drawing of ceramic bowls and platters made by Hampden Academy Art Students.

