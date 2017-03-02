Community

Art, Music and Meal to benefit Hampden food cupboard

Posted March 02, 2017, at 3:57 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, 44 Kennebec Road, Hampden, Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, RSU 22 art students and the Community Pickup Band will hold Art, Music and Meal, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the church, 44 Kennebec Road, benefit Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard. Soup, bread, desserts and beverages will be served. There will be a free drawing of ceramic bowls and platters made by Hampden Academy Art Students.

 

