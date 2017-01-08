Art Lab

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Jan. 08, 2017, at 3:25 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/art-lab-try-something-new/

Come experiment with a variety of art media and learn from local artists Maureen Egan, Linden O’Ryan, and Cayla Miller. $10 materials fee. Registration is required: 207-236-3440 or cmiller@librarycamden.org. One of the library’s Jumpstart January events.

