Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/art-lab-try-something-new/

Come experiment with a variety of art media and learn from local artists Maureen Egan, Linden O’Ryan, and Cayla Miller. $10 materials fee. Registration is required: 207-236-3440 or cmiller@librarycamden.org. One of the library’s Jumpstart January events.

