Art Installation: Rebecca Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 12 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: commonstreetarts.com/event/rebecca-fitzpatrick/
Come see the art installation now on display in the Common Street Arts window. “Water” is a site-specific sculptural work created using strips cut from photographs of the ocean surrounding the artist’s home on Monhegan Island. Fitzpatrick fabricates objects like elaborate paper ropes and chainmail for many of the same reasons that some people love to knit. The meditative quality of repetition allows the artist to relax and open her mind to new and unexplored concepts. During the many hours this winter Fitzpatrick worked on this 4’ x 10’ piece she began learning more about shamanism and the permeability of the boundaries that exist between the seen and unseen forces at work in the natural world. “Water” seeks to explore the concept of chainmail, originally designed to protect and shield the body from violence, and reinterpret it as a meditation on the healing and transformative powers of the ocean. “Water” will be on display from July 5 to September 28.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →