Art in the Park: Wearable Art

Thursday, July 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: bit.ly/2tf4okM
Turn plastic material into colorful pins you’ll want to wear all year round. Choose a drawing from summer-themed images, then shrink it down to create a whimsical pin. Art Instructor: Doreen Morgan. Join us for our summer series, Art in the Park every Thursday from 4-6pm. We invite you to experience the joy of art making in a variety of media on Castonguay Square. Take time to browse the Farmers’ Market before these free workshops. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.
