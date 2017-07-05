Art in the Park: Printmaking Fun!

By Nate Towne
Posted July 05, 2017, at 2:41 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: bit.ly/2tnxw7y

Join print lover and naturalist Serena Sanborn to create prints with natural and found objects and make your own simple block prints using foam! Come create and play with us! All ages and levels are welcome. Art Instructor: Serena Sanborn. Join us for our summer series, Art in the Park every Thursday from 4-6pm. We invite you to experience the joy of art making in a variety of media on Castonquay Square. Take time to browse the Farmers’ Market before these free workshops. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.

