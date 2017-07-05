Art in the Park: Out of the Box

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: bit.ly/2tgkpXA
Create your own paintbrushes from natural and man-made materials, then explore the variety of marks your brushes make on paper with paint. All welcome! Art Instructor: Kate Barnes. Join us for our summer series, Art in the Park every Thursday from 4-6pm. We invite you to experience the joy of art making in a variety of media on Castonquay Square. Take time to browse the Farmers’ Market before these free workshops. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →