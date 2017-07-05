Art in the Park: Mini Paint With Us!

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: bit.ly/2unwoBc
Create your own masterpiece on a mini canvas in the unique style of one of Maine’s own masters, Marsden Hartley! Art Instructor: Doreen Morgan. Join us for our summer series, Art in the Park every Thursday from 4-6pm. We invite you to experience the joy of art making in a variety of media on Castonquay Square. Take time to browse the Farmers’ Market before these free workshops. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.
