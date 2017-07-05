Art in the Park: Magical Masks!

By Nate Towne
Posted July 05, 2017, at 2:47 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: bit.ly/2tggn1d

If you can dream it, we can make it! Create a unique mask you can wear or treasure as art! Art Instructor: Doreen Morgan. Join us for our summer series, Art in the Park every Thursday from 4-6pm. We invite you to experience the joy of art making in a variety of media on Castonquay Square. Take time to browse the Farmers’ Market before these free workshops. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.

