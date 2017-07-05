Art in the Park: Magical Masks!

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Castonguay Square, 93 Main St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: bit.ly/2tggn1d
If you can dream it, we can make it! Create a unique mask you can wear or treasure as art! Art Instructor: Doreen Morgan. Join us for our summer series, Art in the Park every Thursday from 4-6pm. We invite you to experience the joy of art making in a variety of media on Castonquay Square. Take time to browse the Farmers’ Market before these free workshops. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →