Art & Happy Endings Adventure

Friday, April 28, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Museum of Art, 40 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/happyendings

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for an extraordinary immersion into the outdoors, meditation, art and fanciful refreshments!

The adventure will begin outdoors along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail, a beautiful riverside woodland trail in downtown Bangor; a true gem nestled into the city. We’ll take a short stroll along the water’s edge to get our bodies moving and our minds clear.

Adventurers will then enter a room dimly lit and calming at the University of Maine Art Museum for guided meditation. Our gentle yoga practice will focus on pranayama (breathing techniques) and simple stretching to alleviate stress and promote health & wellbeing.

Adventurers will then give over to an art experience. Education Coordinator, Kat Johnson, will lead a tour through the galleries. Johnson has her MFA in Intermedia and has exhibited her own work nationally and throughout the state of Maine.

Johnson will guide us through the artworks of Brenton Hamilton: 20 years, a Maine artist whose work focuses on historic photographic processes; Siobhan McBride: Four Hour Fortune Cookie, who works primarily in gouache on paper to render places and scenes imbued with memories and psychological tension; and, Jared Cowan: Life of David, Maine-based sculptor, video and installation artist, who explores the monumental events in the life of Emilio David Mazzeo. Adventurers will also explore the permanent collection which is always engaging and thought provoking.

From the art museum, we’ll move onto Happy Endings Martini, Tapas & Dessert Bar. Happy Endings is a fresh and new establishment that brings a unique flavor to the downtown scene. Adventurers will partake in a one of a kind drink, perhaps a yogatini, and heavenly tasty tapas.

Early Bird Cost until April 10th: $90/regular ol’ adventurers; $80/museum member adventurers

After April 11th: $100/regular ol’ adventurers; $90/museum member adventurers

Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →