Art from the Heart and Sound for the Soul: A Healing & Expressive Arts Workshop

By Eileen Mielenhausen
Posted July 06, 2017, at 11:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Rd., Ellsworth, ME

For more information: 2074412785; beaminglightcoaching.com

Would you like to explore new ways to light your creative fire? Are you feeling stuck or blocked? Unable to let go? Or wanting to reclaim your “voice” and sense of self-expression? Go deeper as you experience the healing powers of creating sound, making art, writing and sharing in a safe, sacred space. Amy Thompson, Expressive Arts Facilitator, and Eileen Mielenhausen, Sound Healing Guide, will assist you on this playful journey of your heart and soul.

This program is open to the public. All skill levels welcome!! Art supplies and instruments will be provided.

Cost for the 3-hour workshop is $45—or $40 if you pre-register by July 7. To register or for more info, please contact Eileen at (207) 441-2785, or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com. Registration forms and more info are also available at beaminglightcoaching.com.

