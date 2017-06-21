Watercolor and the Figure Narrative

By Daria Nau
Posted June 21, 2017, at 10:49 p.m.
Last modified June 21, 2017, at 11:28 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Artwaves Town Hill Studio, 1345 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: (207) 478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/

Description:

Using the model and reference material, fundamental watercolor technique for clean, confident work and solid composition will be explored.

All levels welcome.

July 29-Aug 26

Saturday mornings 8:30- 11:00 am

ArtWaves Painting & Drawing Studio

1345a State Highway 102

Village of Town Hill, Bar Harbor

Instructor: Judy Taylor

http://www.judytaylorstudio.com

