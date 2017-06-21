Watercolor and the Figure Narrative

Saturday, July 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Artwaves Town Hill Studio, 1345 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/
Description:
Using the model and reference material, fundamental watercolor technique for clean, confident work and solid composition will be explored.
All levels welcome.
July 29-Aug 26
Saturday mornings 8:30- 11:00 am
ArtWaves Painting & Drawing Studio
1345a State Highway 102
Village of Town Hill, Bar Harbor
Instructor: Judy Taylor
http://www.judytaylorstudio.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →