Art Classes: Watercolor & Acrylic (Local Artist)

Christine Lewis is a self-taught artist who splits her time between Alaska and Maine. She has been painting for many years but started painting full-time in 2014. Christine currently spends most of her time using oils though she has experience with pencil, watercolor, and acrylic as well. She enjoys all mediums and also enjoys helping others become more familiar and comfortable working with them. Christine thinks the learning process should be fun and would love to share it with you! View Christine’s work here: https://artwithmycoffee.com/

BEGINNER WATERCOLOR

Experiment and have fun with watercolors!This 4 class series will be geared toward the very beginner. We will start with becoming familiar with tools and terminology by creating a sampler. Then we will move on to becoming more familiar with making watercolors work for you. By the third and fourth classes, we will be producing small works of art that can be used as wall hangings or greeting cards. Join us and have some fun learning about watercolor. All supplies will be provided.

Start Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Time: 10am – 12Noon

Location: Piscataquis Valley Adult Education (Dexter Learning Center)

Cost: $45

Sign Up: Call Hilda at PVAEC 564-6525

ONE NIGHT ACRYLICS

Too many times we are afraid to try something new for fear of not measuring up-well this is your chance to give acrylic painting a try without any chance of failure. Our goal in these one-night classes will be to learn a little, but enjoy the process a lot. Sign up for just one night or all 5. There will be no prerequisites. All supplies will be provided. Check out the CLASSES page on the website (artwithmycoffee.com) to see the paintings for each night.

Dates: October 14, October 21, October 28, November 4, November 18

Time: 6 pm (approx 2 hours)

Location: Piscataquis Valley Adult Education (Dover-Foxcroft Office)

Cost: $35 / night

Sign Up: Call Hilda at PVAEC 564-6525

