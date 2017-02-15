Art At Bartlett Woods 2017 Exhibition and Reception

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Woods Retirement Community, 20 Bartlett Drive, ROCKLAND, ME - Maine For more information: 2075942745; bartlettwoods.com

Bartlett Woods Retirement Community is proud to present our 5th annual “Art at Bartlett Woods” artist exhibition and reception. This year we are honored to showcase two wonderful Maine artists, Alison Hill and Björn Runquist. Hill is a year round resident of Monhegan Island. Her wonderful painting chronicles island life with skill, humor, and an introspective eye. Runquist is a long time resident of Clark Island. His beautiful paintings take us on a light filled tour from South Thomaston to Port Clyde and beyond. Both artists are known and loved throughout the Maine arts community and we are thrilled to present this exhibition to both our residents and the general public.

The “Art at Bartlett Woods 2017” Opening Reception will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, February 25,2017 at 20 Bartlett Drive, Rockland. The public is invited to join the artists and the Bartlett Woods community for this very special event. Light refreshment will be served.

Join us for a festive February afternoon with artists Alison Hill and Björn Runquist!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →