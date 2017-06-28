Art and Anatomy: A Physician’s Perspective on Renaissance Depictions of Mortality

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895042&rid=103762
Dr. Craig Grimes, North Shore Medical Center, Salem, MA, and Stephen Perkinson, Peter M. Small Associate Professor of Art History and guest curator for the exhibition The Ivory Mirror, in conversation regarding the art and science of grappling with our mortality, historically and today.
Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in conjunction with the exhibition “The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe.” Free and open to the public.
