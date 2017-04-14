Community

Arsentiy Kharitonov in Concert

By OperaHouseArt, Executive Director
Posted April 14, 2017, at 3:02 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, Stonington, Maine

For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org

A prize-winner of many national and international competitions, pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov has performed in solo recitals and with orchestras in Russia, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The evening’s program will include Rachmaninov Variations on a theme by Chopin, the Schumann Children’s Scenes and a heart-melting Rachmaninov Melodya.

