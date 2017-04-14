Arsentiy Kharitonov in Concert

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, Stonington, Maine
For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org
A prize-winner of many national and international competitions, pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov has performed in solo recitals and with orchestras in Russia, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The evening’s program will include Rachmaninov Variations on a theme by Chopin, the Schumann Children’s Scenes and a heart-melting Rachmaninov Melodya.
