Aroostook Solar Panel Installation in Fort Fairfield

By Don Robertson
Posted Feb. 17, 2017, at 4 p.m.

As I said I would, here is the photo I had my wife snap of the Aroostook County solar panel installation in Fort Fairfield on Route 1A, between Limestone and Fort Fairfield. I’m standing in the picture for a visual frame of reference.

This installation was put up this fall, 2016. There are nine solar panels in this installation, each set on their own concrete Sonotube foundation. They are all at the horizontal setting in the image because this picture was snapped on a very windy day, or so I have surmised.

I think each panel automatically went to horizontal position to avoid wind damage. If it is not that, then it could be that the snow got deep enough so the panels could not function properly as the sun rises and sets, when they stand almost right on end to the vertical. I am pretty sure they are this way because of the wind. I do not get by here more than once a week on my way to Presque Isle.

I do not know who put up this solar panel installation, nor the cost or logistics behind the business sense or financing. It is just interesting to see a solar panel installation in Aroostook County.

Don Robertson

