Aroostook Savings & Loan donates funds for County Dialysis Center

Aroostook County – Aroostook Savings & Loan has donated $25,000 to the County Dialysis Center capital campaign in recognition of the difficulties faced by those in our area who battle kidney failure. The Presque Isle center is operated by The Aroostook Medical Center and serves patients throughout Aroostook County.

Aroostook Savings & Loan President and CEO John S. Swanberg said he hoped the donation would help ease some of the burden on families caused by chronic illness, especially in rural areas like Aroostook County.

“The unique challenges and demands that they face are not something that they should have to go through alone or without a network of local community support,” Swanberg said. “You cannot put a price on being able to receive critical lifesaving treatments close to home where you have the caring support of your family and friends.”

Founded in 1997, the County Dialysis Center is the only kidney dialysis center in The County and the only not-for-profit center in the state of Maine. The center serves patients from all over Aroostook who need lifesaving dialysis treatments three times each week. Without the center, the only options would be to travel at least 2-3 hours south three times each week, move to another area that offers a dialysis center, or go without the lifesaving treatments all together.

“Aroostook Savings & Loan is proud to contribute and lend a helping hand to our friends and neighbors in great need to improve their quality of life,” Swanberg said.

The donation was made in memory of William “Bill” Smythe, who was an active community businessman and a member and past vice chairman of TAMC’s Board of Trustees and also served on Aroostook Saving & Loan’s Board of Directors for almost 15 years.

“The Board of Directors is honored to pledge this generous gift to the County Dialysis Center as a tribute to Bill and his work at TAMC, Aroostook Savings & Loan and in the communities that our organizations serve,” Swanberg said.

The donation helped the campaign come close to its ambitious fundraising goal of $750,000. Though that number was not fully realized, the $2.1 million project is now complete as TAMC financed the project beyond the donations received.

“We are awed by the generous support from Aroostook Savings & Loan and other businesses, individuals and service organizations in our area,” said TAMC President Greg LaFrancois. “Delivering dialysis services in rural areas is extremely challenging. Community support, such as that received from Aroostook Savings & Loan, demonstrates the value of those services.”

