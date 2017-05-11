Aroostook House of Comfort’s fifth annual charity Golf Classic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook “House of Comfort” will host its fifth annual charity Golf Classic on Saturday, June 17, at Presque Isle Country Club, 35 Parkhurst Siding Road. The 18-hole four-person scramble kicks off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration and check-in is 7:30-8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $60, and includes light breakfast of muffins and coffee, soda and hot dogs on the course, and refreshments after the round. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three Men’s teams for both gross and net scores. There will be a Mixed Team Division for the first 12 teams to enter. Cash prizes for this division will be first gross, second gross and first net. Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women and 50/50 putting contest. A $20,000 prize will be awarded for a Hole-in- One on hole number eight. This years tournament includes a tournament raffle and many great door prizes. For information or to sponsor a hole, call Rick Duncan at 207-768-0201. Registration and sponsor forms can be found at www.aroostookhouseofcomfort.co m. All proceeds go to toward the construction and operation of a palliative and hospice care home in Aroostook County. To take a Virtual Tour of the ‘House of Comfort’ please go to our website or Facebook page.

