Aroostook County Wide Prayer Meeting

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Presque Isle Middle School, 569 Skyway Street, Presque Isle, Maine For more information: 207 551-7704

Men of Prayer of Aroostook County and Maine Prayer Strategy will be hosting a county wide prayer meeting on February 24, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Presque Isle Middle School, located at 569 Skyway Street. This meeting is open to everyone, young and old, looking to come together to pray for ONE purpose, the state of Maine.

The purpose of this prayer meeting is to pray for our national, state and local leaders as well as for the people of Aroostook county and the struggles they face daily. This is an opportunity to come together to pray for Maine’s people. For more information email maineprayerstrategy@gmail.com or call 207-350-7992.

