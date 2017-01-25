Aroostook Basketball Camp dates announced for boys and girls

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its dates for this summer. The ages are 9-15 with boys camp scheduled for June 26-30 and girls camp July 10-14, Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. The camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences to the players and help with instruction during the camp. Lunch will be provided each day at Northern Maine Community College dining hall. For information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com. Visit Aroostook Basketball Camp on Facebook.

