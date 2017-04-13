Aroostook Artisans Craft Fair

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Aroostook Artisan's Craft Fair, Community Center, 114 Champlain St., Van Buren, Maine
For more information: 207-484-8567; go-vanburen.org/424113338
Saturday, May 6 at 10 AM – 4 PM
Community Center, 114 Champlain St., Van Buren, Maine
CRAFTERS & ARTISANS in all media without restriction are invited to join us; but we do limit participation for quality handcrafted or home-produced items only, made by you personally or by members of your league or group.
This event is organized and managed by Eleanor Varley, Susan Arendsee and Norman Chamberlain of GO-Van Buren; direct questions or comments to any of them in person, email vbbooster1@aol.com or call Eleanor at 207-484-8567.
Find us on Facebook—https://www.facebook.com/events/221635094909662/?active_tab=about
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →