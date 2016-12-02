Arm-Knitting with Riley at the Winslow Public Library

By Samantha Cote,
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 10:10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, Maine

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Have you ever only knitted with needles? Try knitting with your hands and arms! Join Riley Loftus as she teaches us how to use our bodies to knit a beautiful scarf. If you can bring your own yarn with a bulkiness of at least 4, that would be great. The library has some yarn. Appropriate for ages 10 and up.

