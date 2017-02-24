Area high school students honored by the National Society of the DAR

Kate Lusignan, Hermon High School, Laura Beth Gordon, Bangor Christian School, Makayla Boudreau, Central High School, Riley Bartash, John Bapst Memorial High School, all have been selected as DAR Good Citizens of their respective high schools. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

The four students will receive their DAR Good Citizen Awards from the Francis Dighton Williams chapter, DAR, on March 3.

