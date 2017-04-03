Area High School girls to Attend 15th Annual Totally Trades! Conference

Posted April 03, 2017, at 12:01 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CENTER, 200 Hogan Rd., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-262-7842

WHAT:  Totally Trades! conference for high school girls representing 10 schools with 100 girls registered, hands-on workshops for girls interested in trades and technology.

WHERE:   UNITED TECHNOLGIES CENTER, 200 HOGAN ROAD, BANGOR, MAINE

WHEN:     FRIDAY APRIL 7,  2017, FROM 8:30 – 1:30 P.M.

WHY:        TOTALLY TRADES! Is an event targeted towards high school girls interested in exploring and building skills in high skill/high wage careers. Workshops are offered by professional tradeswomen, current UTC Instructors and other professionals.

AGENDA:    9:00 Welcome

9:15 – 10:30   First Workshop

10:45 – 11:55 Second Workshop

Workshop choices include:

•       Auto maintenance

•       Electrical construction

•       Plumbing/heating

•       Robotics

•       Welding

•       Bangor Police Department

•       Rigging/gantry

•       Air National Guard

•       In Home Technology

•       Heavy Equipment

•       Forest Ranger

•       CDL licensing

12:00: Break for Lunch

12:30:  Educational Group Activity: Project LogIn

1:30: Departure

SPONSORS: The Department of Education, The Department of Transportation, The Federal Highway Commission, FedEx, Cianbro Corporation, Career and Technical Education. Coordinated by Sarah Joy Chaples, New Ventures Maine, Bangor Center. Contact:  Sarah Joy Chaples, 262-7842

