Area High School girls to Attend 15th Annual Totally Trades! Conference

Friday, April 7, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CENTER, 200 Hogan Rd., Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-262-7842
WHAT: Totally Trades! conference for high school girls representing 10 schools with 100 girls registered, hands-on workshops for girls interested in trades and technology.
WHERE: UNITED TECHNOLGIES CENTER, 200 HOGAN ROAD, BANGOR, MAINE
WHEN: FRIDAY APRIL 7, 2017, FROM 8:30 – 1:30 P.M.
WHY: TOTALLY TRADES! Is an event targeted towards high school girls interested in exploring and building skills in high skill/high wage careers. Workshops are offered by professional tradeswomen, current UTC Instructors and other professionals.
AGENDA: 9:00 Welcome
9:15 – 10:30 First Workshop
10:45 – 11:55 Second Workshop
Workshop choices include:
• Auto maintenance
• Electrical construction
• Plumbing/heating
• Robotics
• Welding
• Bangor Police Department
• Rigging/gantry
• Air National Guard
• In Home Technology
• Heavy Equipment
• Forest Ranger
• CDL licensing
12:00: Break for Lunch
12:30: Educational Group Activity: Project LogIn
1:30: Departure
SPONSORS: The Department of Education, The Department of Transportation, The Federal Highway Commission, FedEx, Cianbro Corporation, Career and Technical Education. Coordinated by Sarah Joy Chaples, New Ventures Maine, Bangor Center. Contact: Sarah Joy Chaples, 262-7842
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →