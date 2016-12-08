Area Continuing Education Students Named to Thomas College Fall 2016 Dean’s List

WATERVILLE, MAINE, December 2016 — Area continuing education students named to the dean’s list at Thomas College for the fall term are: Tracy Brackett, of New Sharon; Bonnie Buckmore, of Waterville; Louise Davis, of Skowhegan, Frederick DeLeonardis, of North Anson; Brienne Hayes, of Waterville; Tanya Naborowsky, of Vassalboro; and Janis Walker, of Farmington.

About Thomas College: Thomas College, founded in 1894, is a private, liberal arts and business college in Waterville, Maine. Thomas offers a rich professional studies curriculum for undergraduate and graduate students in a wide variety of programs including business, arts and sciences, criminal justice, education, and technology. Thomas is focused on providing an accessible and affordable quality education to any student who is motivated to work hard and succeed. Thomas provides a supportive learning environment for all students – many of whom are first-generation college students – and encourages them to discover and fulfill their unique potential. Thomas offers its students Guaranteed Tuition and its graduates Guaranteed Job Placement within six months of graduation. For more information about Thomas College, please visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

